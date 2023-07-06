Drena De Niro Says ‘Laced Pills’ Killed Son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Actor Drena De Niro said “fentanyl laced pills” caused the death of her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died on Sunday at the age of 19.

Drena De Niro, the daughter of two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, responded to a question on Instagram about how her son died.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever,” she said.

It was on a post in which she thanked people “for the outpouring of love and support” and asked for privacy to grieve.

On Monday, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that a man had been found unresponsive in a downtown apartment, and pronounced dead, on Sunday afternoon.

Drena De Niro announced the death of her son, who she appeared with in “A Star Is Born,” in an emotional Instagram post.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote.

“I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she said. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”