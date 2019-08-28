HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

PrathanChorruangsak via Getty Images Cropped shot designer woman's hands using pen and digital tablet with computer.

The best way to learn a new skill is to start today. For those of us who have been putting off learning how to draw, the Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle starts with the basics and will have you confidently sketching, shading and creating work that you’re proud of in no time.

The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle will take you step-by-step through all the drawing basics you need to become comfortable with drawing as a form of self-expression. Accompany your graphic design skills with drawing fluency, start working on your graphic novel, upgrade the quality of your doodles or jumpstart your career in art, illustration or design.

This seven-course bundle includes 214 lessons that will guide you on your way to becoming more confident and skillful in your drawing. The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle includes a complete step-by-step guide to drawing superheroes, a figure-drawing course, and lessons on how to draw comic style heads from any angle. Start out by learning how to properly hold a pencil and then hone in on your shading skills, animal drawing, portraiture and more with specialized courses in each topic.

Learn how to draw from well-versed professionals without enrolling in art school. The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle is available for a limited time for only $39. Don’t put it off any longer; make today the day you actually start learning to draw.

The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle - $39



