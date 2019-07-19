HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Summer reading lists can be exciting but daunting, especially as the season wears on and books start to pile up. The 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle can help — it includes lifetime subscriptions to top speed-reading apps 7 Speed Reading EX, Vocab1, and Spreeder CX.

The 7 Speeding Reading EX 2019 helps you read up to nearly 3.5 times faster with full comprehension. Upload any digital content into your library for accelerated reading and receive guidance from leading experts with video tutorials. EX also includes over 20,000 free eBooks that are pre-loaded onto the platform.

Improve your vocabulary through fun and games with Vocab1. Learn the words you need to move up in your career, enhance your communication skills, boost your test scores and upgrade polish your writing Vocab1’s intuitive and fun learning process.

Finally, make your reading experience more productive with Spreeder CX 2019. Customize every aspect of your experience to maximize your comprehension while reading up to three times faster. Upload any digital content for highly efficient and in-depth speed reading.

Whether you’re a bookworm looking to take in as much as humanly possible or if you’re looking to get the chore of reading over as quickly as possible, this bundle has what you need to fast-track your reading process.

This speed-reading bundle is just $19 right now. Download these apps today to make reading a breeze this summer, giving you more time to nap in the sun, eat ice cream and drink sangria.

Want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

The 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $19



See Deal