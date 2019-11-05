HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If you want to update the skills section of your resume, you might want to get this training bundle that'll each you everything you need to know about Adobe CC.

Looking for a way to make your resume stand out? Or maybe you’re hoping to make the switch to freelancing? Either way, you might be looking to learn the skills that are in-demand right now like Adobe Creative Cloud.

Adobe CC is the industry standard for creatives. Understanding it is useful for anyone interested in photography, graphic design or video.

But you can learn it without going back to school or spending thousands of dollars. While you’ll have to get Adobe’s software on your own, this Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle will help you understand the software. For just $39, you’ll learn Photoshop, Illustrator and the entire Adobe CC online so that you can start off a new career journey.

This training bundle includes over 600 lessons in each of the major apps in the Adobe CC suite – and then some – and is meant for both beginners and casual users who are looking to amp up their skillset.

You don’t have to sit in a classroom to go through this bundle and can learn everything at your own pace.

You’ll go through 12 comprehensive courses that cover everything from photo enhancement in Photoshop creating your own motion graphics in After Effects. Plus, you can see how to build a brand in Illustrator and lay out magazines in InDesign.

With this bundle, you’ll complete over 60 hours of content that includes lessons on: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Animate, After Effects, Dreamweaver and XD.

Ready to master a creative’s most powerful toolbox? Get the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle for just $39.

