HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suwannar Kawila / EyeEm via Getty Images

Computer programming is an invaluable skill that can open opportunities in your current career or help you get started in a new one. If you want to dip your toes into the water and start learning to code today, check out this Complete Learn To Code Master Class Bonus Bundle, which has everything you need to get started.

This 11-course bundle makes the fundamentals of computer programming accessible and digestible. Courses are taught by experts in their fields and cover multiple programming languages including JavaScript, Java, Python, C++, Google Go, Ruby and more. This bundle is beginner-friendly, allowing you to start with an introductory knowledge with each subject before diving into more complex topics and applications.

This bundle includes the following courses:

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started with Web Coding

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming — Easy as Pie

C++ for Beginners

Java Programming for Beginners

PHP & MySQL for Beginners

C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes

Introduction to Rust Programming

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

Perl Programming for Beginners

Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics of Ruby

Better still, if you ever need a refresh, this bundle comes with lifetime access to each of 11 courses for just $59.

Want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter or more curated deals.

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle - $59



See Deal