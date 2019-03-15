We love a leather moto jacket, but sometimes the cropped style doesn’t offer enough coverage when it’s chilly. That’s why a long leather coat is the perfect outwear for those transitional months when the weather is unpredictable.

You might be worried a leather trench coat or mid-length military jacket might be too reminiscent of “The Matrix,” but rest assured this ’90s style is coming back cooler than ever.

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 leather coats that will keep you looking cool and comfortable as we transition to spring.

Take a look: