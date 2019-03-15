HuffPost Finds

11 Leather Coats You'll Want To Wear All The Time

The Matrix look is back 🕶

We love a leather moto jacket, but sometimes the cropped style doesn’t offer enough coverage when it’s chilly. That’s why a long leather coat is the perfect outwear for those transitional months when the weather is unpredictable.

You might be worried a leather trench coat or mid-length military jacket might be too reminiscent of “The Matrix,” but rest assured this ’90s style is coming back cooler than ever.

It’s one of the many comeback looks we’re excited for. If you’re eager to learn how to dress even more like the ’90s, consider getting some flatform sandals or a good ol’ puff-sleeve peasant top.

Below, we’ve rounded up 11 leather coats that will keep you looking cool and comfortable as we transition to spring.

Take a look:

1
Something Navy Double-Breasted Leather Coat
Nordstrom
Find it on sale for $199 at Nordstrom.
2
ASOS DESIGN leather look utility jacket
ASOS
Find it for $79 on ASOS.
3
House Of Sunny Upscale Faux Patent Crocodile Coat
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $260 at Urban Outfitters.
4
Beaded leather jacket
Mango
Find it for $340 at Mango.
5
Double Breasted PU Coat Brown
NA-KD
Find it for $71 at NA-KD.
6
Snake Printed PU Coat Beige
NA-KD
Find it for $119 on NA-KD.
7
Stich leather jacket
Mango
Find it for $360 at Mango.
8
Brown Vegan Leather Shirt
Pixie Market
Find it for $139 at Pixie Market.
9
ASOS Faux Leather Trench Coat
Find it for $41 on ASOS.
10
Blank NYC Faux Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Find it for $158 at Nordstrom.
11
Eileen Fisher Dark Grey Leather Coat
Current Boutique
Find it for $299 at Current Boutique.
