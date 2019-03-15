We love a leather moto jacket, but sometimes the cropped style doesn’t offer enough coverage when it’s chilly. That’s why a long leather coat is the perfect outwear for those transitional months when the weather is unpredictable.
You might be worried a leather trench coat or mid-length military jacket might be too reminiscent of “The Matrix,” but rest assured this ’90s style is coming back cooler than ever.
It’s one of the many comeback looks we’re excited for. If you’re eager to learn how to dress even more like the ’90s, consider getting some flatform sandals or a good ol’ puff-sleeve peasant top.
Below, we’ve rounded up 11 leather coats that will keep you looking cool and comfortable as we transition to spring.
Take a look:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.