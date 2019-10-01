15 Affordable Leather Jackets That Will Elevate Your Look

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
We’ve already established that outerwear is the secret to pulling together a stunning fall fashion look. Whether it’s a cozy teddy coat that goes with everything or a denim jacket in a fresh silhouette, there are a lot of styles trending this fall. However, there’s one trend you might be underestimating: leather jackets.
Many of us have a black leather moto jacket sitting in our closet, but chances are good that it could use some updating. The classic leather jacket has undergone a serious evolution when it comes to both style and materials. Faux leather jackets look better than ever and have become a great alternative to the real deal — plus, they’re better for your wallet and for our animal friends. This Nordstrom faux leather jacket has more than 1,000 reviews for its authentic appearance and flattering fit. Long leather coats that fall at mid-thigh or even full-length have become a chic choice, like this oversized belted leather jacket.
Whether you’re looking to update your old leather jacket or find a new fit for fall, we’ve rounded up 15 leather jackets that you can shop for fall 2019. Take a look below:
Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of fashion discount codes and promo codes from brands you love, like Nordstrom and Forever21.