15 Affordable Leather Jackets That Will Elevate Your Look

We found faux leather jackets, cropped leather moto jackets, long leather coats and more for fall 2019.

Faux leather jackets look better than ever and have become a great alternative to the real deal.
We’ve already established that outerwear is the secret to pulling together a stunning fall fashion look. Whether it’s a cozy teddy coat that goes with everything or a denim jacket in a fresh silhouette, there are a lot of styles trending this fall. However, there’s one trend you might be underestimating: leather jackets.

Many of us have a black leather moto jacket sitting in our closet, but chances are good that it could use some updating. The classic leather jacket has undergone a serious evolution when it comes to both style and materials. Faux leather jackets look better than ever and have become a great alternative to the real deal — plus, they’re better for your wallet and for our animal friends. This Nordstrom faux leather jacket has more than 1,000 reviews for its authentic appearance and flattering fit. Long leather coats that fall at mid-thigh or even full-length have become a chic choice, like this oversized belted leather jacket.

Whether you’re looking to update your old leather jacket or find a new fit for fall, we’ve rounded up 15 leather jackets that you can shop for fall 2019. Take a look below:

1
Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Find it for $240 at Nordstrom.
2
BLANKNYC Snakeskin Faux Leather Trench Coat
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $148 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Tough Cookie Vegan Leather Jacket
BB Dakota
Find it for $53 at BB Dakota.
4
Belted Workwear Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Find it for $449 at & Other Stories.
5
Faux Leather Double Breasted Coat
Boohoo
Find it for $40 at Boohoo.
6
Moto Jacket
ELOQUII
Find it for $140 at ELOQUII.
7
What Motors Most Jacket
Modcloth
Find it for $79 at Modcloth.
8
Leather Biker Jacket
Mango
Find it for $150 at Mango.
9
Black Faux Leather & Ponte Moto Jacket
Torrid
Find it for $74 at Torrid.
10
Avec Les Filles Patent Faux Leather Trench Coat
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $179 at Urban Outfitters.
11
House Of Sunny Retro Faux Leather Belted Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $149 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Open Road Faux Leather Petite Jacket
Anthropologie
Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
13
Madewell Washed Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Find it for $498 at Madewell.
14
Blank NYC Faux Suede Drape Front Jacket
Nordstrom
Find it for $78 at Nordstrom.
15
Veda Bad Leather Jacket
Reformation
Find it for $498 at Reformation.

