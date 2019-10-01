15 Affordable Leather Jackets That Will Elevate Your Look

We’ve already established that outerwear is the secret to pulling together a stunning fall fashion look. Whether it’s a cozy teddy coat that goes with everything or a denim jacket in a fresh silhouette, there are a lot of styles trending this fall . However, there’s one trend you might be underestimating: leather jackets.

Many of us have a black leather moto jacket sitting in our closet, but chances are good that it could use some updating. The classic leather jacket has undergone a serious evolution when it comes to both style and materials. Faux leather jackets look better than ever and have become a great alternative to the real deal — plus, they’re better for your wallet and for our animal friends. This Nordstrom faux leather jacket has more than 1,000 reviews for its authentic appearance and flattering fit. Long leather coats that fall at mid-thigh or even full-length have become a chic choice, like this oversized belted leather jacket.