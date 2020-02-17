HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Leather Looks To Get For Less During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

There’s a lot of trendy items included in the Nordstrom winter sale — which runs until Feb. 24. We’ve seen midi skirts in fun prints, puffy-sleeved tops and even the “it-material” of the season: leather.

Leather has been everywhere lately, ranging from leather knee-high boots to long leather coats — faux or real, it’s trending. Thankfully, we’ve spotted plenty of leather jackets, skirts, pants, boots and bags that are a part of the Nordstrom winter sale. There are leather-style bags under $100 and even a stunning leather midi skirt.

So you can spend less time searching and more time styling, we’ve rounded up 12 on sale leather and faux leather pieces from the Nordstrom Winter Sale:

