HuffPost Finds

Leather Looks To Get For Less During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

We found leather jackets, skirts, pants, boots, bags and more on sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Leather Looks To Get For Less During The Nordstrom Winter Sale
Leather Looks To Get For Less During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

There’s a lot of trendy items included in the Nordstrom winter sale — which runs until Feb. 24. We’ve seen midi skirts in fun prints, puffy-sleeved tops and even the “it-material” of the season: leather.

Leather has been everywhere lately, ranging from leather knee-high boots to long leather coats — faux or real, it’s trending. Thankfully, we’ve spotted plenty of leather jackets, skirts, pants, boots and bags that are a part of the Nordstrom winter sale. There are leather-style bags under $100 and even a stunning leather midi skirt.

So you can spend less time searching and more time styling, we’ve rounded up 12 on sale leather and faux leather pieces from the Nordstrom Winter Sale:

If you want the best deal before you buy, take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have promo codes from brands Nordstrom and Sephora.

1
BLANKNYC The Essentials Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Normally $98, on sale for $58 at Nordstrom.
2
BLANKNYC Record Breaker Collarless Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Normally $98, on sale for $58 at Nordstrom.
3
Heartloom Elza Faux Leather Skirt
Nordstrom
Normally $89, on sale for $53 at Nordstrom.
4
Topshop Vinyl Croc Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Normally $90, on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
5
J.O.A. Faux Leather Crop Pants
Nordstrom
Normally $88, on sale for $52 at Nordstrom.
6
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Normally $69, on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
7
BP. Faux Leather Drawstring Backpack
Nordstrom
Normally $79, on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
8
Topshop Faux Leather Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Normally $100, on sale for $50 at Nordstrom.
9
Marc Fisher LTD Taline Croc-Embossed Square Toe Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $225, on sale for $135 at Nordstrom.
10
Louise et Cie Karas Pointy Toe Mule Pump
Nordstrom
Normally $118, on sale for $48 at Nordstrom.
11
Sole Society Carlie Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $150, on sale for $70 at Nordstrom.
12
Mali + Lili Danni Vegan Leather Round Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $74, on sale for $44 at Nordstrom.
finds salenordstromCommercefinds styleshopping