“Leave the World Behind” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke star in this adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s critically acclaimed novel. The apocalyptic psychological thriller first premiered at the AFI Fest in May and had a limited theatrical release on Nov. 22 before joining Netflix on Dec. 8.
“Leave the World Behind” has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the acting in particular.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
“The Family Plan” is the top movie on Apple TV+ right now, though it has received mostly negative reviews since it’s release on Dec. 15.
Mark Wahlberg stars as a family man hiding a secret: his past work as an assassin.
The top movie on Hulu at the moment is "The Retirement Plan." This new Nicholas Cage film is a crime thriller comedy about a mother and daughter who try to track down the mom's estranged father in the Cayman Islands and unravel some mysteries in the process.
"The Retirement Plan" joins Hulu after a poor box office performance on its September theatrical release.
“Merry Little Batman” is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video.
The animated superhero movie premiered on Dec. 8 and features the voices of the voices of Luke Wilson, James Cromwell and Yonas Kibreab.
The hit movie of the summer is now the No. 1 film on Max.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” brings the iconic doll to life in this examination of girlhood, gender roles, equality and more.
