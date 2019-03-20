Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In April 2019

If you spend most of your time on Netflix browsing for movies you recognize, the service’s April additions should be great for you.
A few highlights include “All the President’s Men,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Deliverance,” “I Am Legend,” “Pineapple Express,” “Snatch” and “The Fifth Element.” And that’s just on April 1.
Later in the month, recently acclaimed movies such as “Burning,” “American Honey” and an extended cut of “The Hateful Eight” also join the service.
As always, Netflix will add many Netflix Original shows and movies as well, although the offerings seem relatively light this month.
The most ambitious Original will be “You vs. Wild,” an interactive show where you’ll get to choose what Bear Grylls does on an outdoors adventure.
A few Adam Sandler and James Bond movies depart the service throughout the month. The movie “I Love You, Man” also leaves. That may not be a great movie, but I really enjoyed it when it debuted in 2009 and I’m sad to see it go.
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
And, if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, be sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“Suzzanna: Buried Alive”
“Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor”
“I, Daniel Blake”
“Pinky Malinky”
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”
“ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads”
Title That Could Be The Name Of Every Movie Ever Made
“A Land Imagined”
Biggest In France
“Huge in France”
Most First
“My First First Love”
Most Likely To Succeed
“A Fortunate Man”
Best Chance Of Having An Animal
“Our Planet”
Arrivals
April 1
- “Across The Line”
- “All the President’s Men”
- “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)
- “Deliverance”
- “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”
- “Evolution”
- “Freddy vs. Jason”
- “Friday the 13th” (2009)
- “I Am Legend”
- “Lakeview Terrace”
- “Monster House”
- “Obsessed”
- “Penelope”
- “Pineapple Express”
- “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon” (Season 2)
- “P.S. I Love You”
- “Snatch”
- “Spy Kids”
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”
- “The Bone Collector”
- “The Fifth Element”
- “The Golden Compass”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”
- “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”
- “Ultraman” (Season 1, Netflix Anime)
- “Valkyrie”
April 2
- “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” (Netflix Original)
April 3
- “Suzzanna: Buried Alive” (Netflix Film)
April 5
- “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “In The Shadows”
- “Legacies” (Season 1)
- “Our Planet” (Netflix Original)
- “Persona” (Collection, Netflix Original)
- “Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor” (Netflix Original)
- “Spirit Riding Free” (Season 8, Netflix Original)
- “Tijuana” (Netflix Original)
- “Unicorn Store” (Netflix Film)
April 9
- “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Season 6, Netflix Original)
April 10
- “New Girl” (Season 7)
- “You vs. Wild” (Netflix Original)
April 11
- “Black Summer” (Netflix Original)
April 12
- “A Land Imagined” (Netflix Film)
- “Band Aid”
- “Huge in France” (Netflix Original)
- “Mighty Little Bheem” (Netflix Original)
- “The Perfect Date” (Netflix Film)
- “The Silence” (Netflix Film)
- “Special” (Netflix Original)
- “Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?” (Netflix Film)
April 15
- “Luis Miguel ― The Series” (Season 1)
- “No Good Nick” (Netflix Original)
- “The New Romantic”
April 16
- “Super Monsters Furever Friends” (Netflix Original)
April 18
- “My First First Love” (Netflix Original)
April 19
- “A Fortunate Man” (Netflix Film)
- “Brené Brown: The Call to Courage” (Netflix Original)
- “Cuckoo” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “I, Daniel Blake”
- “Music Teacher” (Netflix Film)
- “Rilakkuma and Kaoru” (Netflix Anime)
- “Samantha!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Someone Great” (Netflix Film)
April 20
- “Grass is Greener” (Netflix Original)
April 22
- “Pinky Malinky” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Selection Day” (New Episodes, Netflix Original)
April 23
- “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix Original)
April 24
- “Bonding” (Netflix Original)
April 25
- “The Hateful Eight: Extended Version”
- “The Ugly Truth”
April 26
- “The Protector” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads” (Netflix Original)
- “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Street Food” (Netflix Original)
- “The Sapphires”
- “Yankee” (Netflix Original)
April 27
- “American Honey”
April 28
- “Señora Acero” (Season 5)
April 29
- “Burning”
- “The Imitation Game”
April 30
- “Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward” (Netflix Original)
- “Baki” (Part 2, Netflix Anime)
- “Ingress: The Animation” (Netflix Anime)
TBA in April
- “Chambers” (Netflix Original)
Departures
April 1
- “American Pie”
- “Billy Madison”
- “Blue Mountain State” (Seasons 1-3)
- “Casino Royale”
- “Diamonds Are Forever”
- “Die Another Day”
- “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”
- “Goldfinger”
- “Happy Feet”
- “Happy Gilmore”
- “Heat”
- “I Love You, Man”
- “L.A. Confidential”
- “Live and Let Die”
- “Luther” (Series 1-4)
- “Octopussy”
- “Pokémon: XY” (Seasons 1-2)
- “Seven”
- “Sex and the City: The Movie”
- “The Living Daylights”
- “The Man with the Golden Gun”
- “The Spy Who Loved Me”
- “The World Is Not Enough”
- “Wallander” (Series 1-4)
- “You Only Live Twice”
April 4
- “Raw”
April 7
- “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
- “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Seasons 1-5)
- “Star Wars: The Clone Wars (The Lost Missions)
April 13
- “Video Game High School” (Seasons 1-3)
April 18
- “Silver Linings Playbook”