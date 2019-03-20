Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In April 2019

If you spend most of your time on Netflix browsing for movies you recognize, the service’s April additions should be great for you.

A few highlights include “All the President’s Men,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Deliverance,” “I Am Legend,” “Pineapple Express,” “Snatch” and “The Fifth Element.” And that’s just on April 1.

Later in the month, recently acclaimed movies such as “Burning,” “American Honey” and an extended cut of “The Hateful Eight” also join the service.

As always, Netflix will add many Netflix Original shows and movies as well, although the offerings seem relatively light this month.

The most ambitious Original will be “You vs. Wild,” an interactive show where you’ll get to choose what Bear Grylls does on an outdoors adventure.

A few Adam Sandler and James Bond movies depart the service throughout the month. The movie “I Love You, Man” also leaves. That may not be a great movie, but I really enjoyed it when it debuted in 2009 and I’m sad to see it go.