Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In February 2019

Netflix debuts a few Originals this February that appeal to my heart.

Sure, Netflix has many Valentine’s Day-themed shows to check out this upcoming month if you love that kind of thing, but I’m personally more excited for “Russian Doll” and “Velvet Buzzsaw” on Feb. 1 and “High Flying Bird” on Feb. 8.

“Russian Doll,” a comedic thriller with half-hour episodes, stars a few cast members from “Orange Is the New Black” and tells the story of well-off, contemporary New Yorkers stuck in a seemingly never-ending life loop (like the movie “Groundhog Day,” which makes particular sense because Groundhog Day is Feb. 2).

“Velvet Buzzsaw,” a satirical horror movie, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich and Toni Collette as members of the ridiculous and contemptible highbrow Los Angeles art scene.

“High Flying Bird,” a behind-the-scenes sports thriller, stars Andre Holland, Zazie Beetz, Kyle MacLachlan and Melvin Gregg. The story imagines what would happen if an ambitious entrepreneur tried creating a basketball league to rival the NBA. Steven Soderbergh directed the movie and filmed it using an iPhone!

Besides these and many other Originals, Netflix also adds a long list of outside shows and movies. Notably, you can watch “Jaws,” “Personal Shopper,” “Pretty in Pink” and “The Edge of Seventeen” all on Feb. 1.

“Black Dynamite,” “Children of Men,” and “The Big Lebowski” are just a few of the movies that leave this month, so watch them while you can.

Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize

“Jaws: The Revenge” “Romance is a Bonus Book” “Unauthorized Living” Most Here For Valentine’s Day “True: Happy Hearts Day” “Free Rein: Valentine’s Day” Title That Sounds Like A Word But Isn’t “The Breaker Upperers” Most Good “As Good as It Gets” Best Chance Of Having A Dog “Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

Arrivals

Feb. 1

“About a Boy”

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Wedding”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Billy Elliot”

“Dear Ex” (Netflix Film)

“Final Destination”

“Free Rein: Valentine’s Day” (Netflix Original)

“Hairspray”

“Hostel”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Personal Shopper”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Russian Doll” (Netflix Original)

“Siempre bruja” (Netflix Original)

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“True: Happy Hearts Day” (Netflix Original)

“Velvet Buzzsaw” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 2

“Bordertown” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Romance is a Bonus Book” (Streaming Every Saturday, Netflix Original)

Feb. 3

“Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

Feb. 5

“Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 6

“The Soloist”

Feb. 8

″¡Nailed It! México” (Netflix Original)

“El árbol de la sangre” (Netflix Film)

“High Flying Bird” (Netflix Film)

“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix Original)

“One Day at a Time” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix Original)

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Unauthorized Living” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 9

“The Break” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Feb. 10

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Volume 2, Streaming Every Sunday, Netflix Original)

Feb. 11

“Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine” (Netflix Original)

“Little Women”

Feb. 14

“Dating Around” (Netflix Original)

“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 15

“Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy” (Netflix Original)

“The Breaker Upperers” (Netflix Film)

“The Dragon Prince” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix Original)

“Yucatan” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 16

“Black Sea”

“Studio 54”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

Feb. 21

“The Drug King” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

“Chef’s Table” (Volume 6, Netflix Original)

“Firebrand” (Netflix Film)

“GO! Vive a tu manera” (Netflix Original)

“Paddleton” (Netflix Film)

“Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)” (Netflix Film)

“Rebellion” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Suburra” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Big Family Cooking Showdown” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Photographer of Mauthausen” (Netflix Film)

“Workin’ Moms” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 25

“Dolphin Tale 2”

Feb. 26

“Our Idiot Brother”

Feb. 27

“Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie”

Feb. 28

“Jeopardy!” (Collection 2)

“The Rebound”

Departures

Feb. 1

“Black Dynamite”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Children of Men”

“Clerks”

“Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”

“Queer as Folk” (Seasons 1-4)

“Queer as Folk” (The Final Season)

“Shaun of the Dead”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Woman in Gold”

Feb. 2

“Cabin Fever”

Feb. 3

“Sing”

Feb. 19

“Disney’s Girl Meets World” (Seasons 1-3)

Feb. 20