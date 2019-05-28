Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In June 2019

Netflix has a strong month for movies this June.
A few highlights that join on the first of the month include the first two of Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” films ― “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” ― as well as “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Magic Mike” and one of my favorites, “Network.”
Throughout the rest of June, you’ll be able to watch recent hits such as Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in February.
From the list of new Netflix Originals shows, I’m most excited about the new season of “Black Mirror,” which has an episode that stars Miley Cyrus. That debuts on June 5. Later in the month, I’ll also check out the new season of “Aggretsuko,” the show about a red panda in her mid-20s who uses death metal karaoke to de-stress from corporate life.
Quite a few movies leave the service on June 1, including “Apollo 13,” “I Am Legend,” both “Kill Bill” movies and the “Legally Blonde” films.
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
And, if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, be sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day”
“I Am Mother”
“Super Monsters Monster Pets”
“Awake: The Million Dollar Game”
“EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²”
“Answer for Heaven”
“7SEEDS”
Title That Could Be the Name of Every Movie Ever Made
“The Space Between Us”
Best Sitcom Name
“Satan & Adam”
Most Likely to Succeed
“Designated Survivor”
Best Singer
“Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome”
Worst Singer
“A Silent Voice”
Best Sequel (Or Threequel?) Name
“The 3rd Eye 2”
Most Inspirational
“GO! Live Your Way”
Best Chance of Having a Dog
“Life in the Doghouse”
Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
June 1
- “Arthdal Chronicles” (Netflix Original)
- “Oh, Ramona!” (Netflix Film)
- “50/50”
- “A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
- “Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day”
- “Batman Begins”
- “Cabaret”
- “Carrie”
- “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”
- “Dynasty” (Season 2)
- “Good Night, and Good Luck”
- “Gran Torino”
- “Life in the Doghouse”
- “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”
- “Magic Mike”
- “Network”
- “Platoon”
- “Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz”
- “Satan & Adam”
- “Small Soldiers”
- “The Dark Knight”
- “The Phantom of the Opera”
- “The Space Between Us”
- “What a Girl Wants”
June 3
- “Documentary Now!” (Season 3)
- “Malibu Rescue: The Series” (Netflix Family)
June 4
- “Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome” (Netflix Original)
June 5
- “A Silent Voice”
- “Black Mirror” (Season 5, Netflix Original)
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
June 6
- “Alles Ist Gut” (Netflix Film)
- “Todos Lo Saben”
June 7
- “3%” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Belmonte”
- “The Black Godfather” (Netflix Film)
- “The Chef Show” (Netflix Original)
- “Designated Survivor” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Elisa & Marcela” (Netflix Film)
- “I Am Mother” (Netflix Film)
- “Pachamama” (Netflix Family)
- “Rock My Heart” (Netflix Film)
- “Super Monsters Monster Pets” (Netflix Family)
- “Tales of the City” (Netflix Original)
June 8
- “Berlin, I Love You”
June 11
- “Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet”
June 12
- “Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot” (Netflix Original)
- “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (Netflix Film)
June 13
- “The 3rd Eye 2” (Netflix Film)
- “Jinn” (Netflix Original)
- “Kakegurui xx” (Netflix Anime)
June 14
- “Aggretsuko” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)
- “The Alcàsser Murders” (Netflix Original)
- “Awake: The Million Dollar Game” (Netflix Original)
- “Charité at War” (Netflix Original)
- “Cinderella Pop” (Netflix Film)
- “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 5)
- “Leila” (Netflix Original)
- “Life Overtakes Me” (Netflix Original)
- “Marlon” (Season 2)
- “Murder Mystery” (Netflix Film)
- “Unité 42” (Netflix Original)
June 15
- “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 15)
June 16
- “Cop Car”
June 18
- “Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives” (Netflix Original)
- “Big Kill”
June 19
- “Beats” (Netflix Film)
- “The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix Film)
June 20
- “Le Chant du Loup” (Netflix Film)
June 21
- “Ad Vitam” (Netflix Original)
- “Bolívar” (Netflix Original)
- “The Casketeers” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Confession Tapes” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Dark” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The End of Evangelion”
- “EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²”
- “Girls Incarcerated” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “GO! Live Your Way” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil” (Netflix Film)
- “La Misma Sangre” (Netflix Film)
- “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix Original)
- “Neon Genesis Evangelion”
- “Shooter” (Season 3)
June 24
- “Forest of Piano” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)
June 25
- “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix Original)
June 26
- “The Golem”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- “The Zookeeper”
June 27
- “Answer for Heaven” (Netflix Original)
June 28
- “20th Century Women”
- “7SEEDS” (Netflix Anime)
- “Dope” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Exhibit A” (Netflix Original)
- “Instant Hotel” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Motown Magic” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Paquita Salas” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “The Chosen One” (Netflix Original)
June 29
- “Scare Tactics” (Seasons 4 & 5)
June 30
- “Madam Secretary” (Season 5)
Departures
June 1
- “An Extremely Goofy Movie”
- “Apollo 13”
- “Cold in July”
- “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians”
- “The Fox and the Hound 2”
- “The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story”
- “Doom”
- “Freddy vs. Jason”
- “Friday the 13th”
- “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves”
- “I Am Legend”
- “In the Army Now”
- “Inspector Gadget 2”
- “Jason X”
- “Kill Bill: Vol. 1”
- “Kill Bill: Vol. 2”
- “Legally Blonde”
- “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”
- “My Bloody Valentine”
- “Playing It Cool”
- “Pretty in Pink”
- “Reindeer Games”
- “Stargate”
- “Terminator Salvation”
- “The Bone Collector”
- “The Constant Gardener”
June 4
- “District 9”
June 5
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
June 6
- “The Soloist”
June 14
- “Grand Designs: Australia” (Season 4)
- “I Own Australia’s Best Home” (Season 1)
- “I Own Britain’s Best Home” (Season 1)
- “Mother”
June 15
- “Apocalypse Now”
- “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things”
- “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder”
- “The Pianist”
June 16
- “Death Race”
June 24
- “Mulan 2”