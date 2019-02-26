Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In March 2019

Fresh off the Academy Awards, Netflix adds multiple Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated movies throughout the month of March.

A few highlights include the winners “Apollo 13,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “The Hurt Locker.” All of those join on March 1. A few other nominees worth mentioning are “A Clockwork Orange,” “Winter’s Bone” and “Doubt.”

After starting the month on this high point of great movies, Netflix adds a few Original shows and movies that stand out.

Both Original movies “Triple Frontier” and “The Highwaymen” have all-star casts and sizable budgets. I’m excited to see if these end up being good or add to Netflix’s lineup of high-profile duds.

Netflix has a few Original shows that will likely be hits, with the third season of “Queer Eye” being the most noteworthy. “Arrested Development” also returns with new episodes and a Ricky Gervais show called “After Life” debuts.

The initial two “Ghostbusters” movies and “The Breakfast Club” leave this month along with over a dozen other movies.

Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.

"Apollo 13" "Apollo 13" on Netflix.

Superlatives For Arrivals

Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize

“Larva Island” “Secret City: Under the Eagle” “Hunter X Hunter” “Selling Sunset” “The Legend of Cocaine Island” Title That Could Be The Name Of Every Movie Ever Made “The Lives of Others” Worst Pun “Dry Martina” Title That Sounds Like Sponsored Content “YooHoo to the Rescue” Most Beautiful Thing “Most Beautiful Thing” Best Chance Of Having An Animal “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.

Arrivals

March 1

“A Clockwork Orange”

“Apollo 13”

“Budapest” (Netflix Film)

“Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians” (Netflix Original)

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

“Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks”

“Emma”

“Junebug”

“Larva Island” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Losers” (Netflix Original)

“Music and Lyrics”

“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

“Northern Rescue” (Netflix Original)

“River’s Edge” (Netflix Film)

“Stuart Little”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix Film)

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Notebook”

“Tyson”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Winter’s Bone”

“Your Son” (Netflix Film)

March 5

“Disney’s Christopher Robin”

March 6

“Secret City: Under the Eagle” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

March 7

“Doubt”

“The Order” (Netflix Original)

Natalie Seery/Netflix "After Life" on Netflix.

March 8

“After Life” (Netflix Original)

“Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!”(Netflix Original)

“Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence” (Netflix Original)

“Blue Jasmine”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Netflix Original)

“Hunter X Hunter” (2011, Seasons 1-3)

“Immortals” (Netflix Original)

“Juanita” (Netflix Film)

“Lady J” (Netflix Film)

“Shadow” (Netflix Original)

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“The Jane Austen Book Club”

“Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” (Netflix Film)

March 12

“Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits” (Netflix Original)

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” (Part 6, Netflix Original)

March 13

“Triple Frontier” (Netflix Film)

March 15

“A Separation”

“Arrested Development” (Season 5B, Netflix Original)

“Burn Out” (Netflix Film)

“Dry Martina” (Netflix Film)

“Girl” (Netflix Film)

“If I Hadn’t Met You” (Netflix Original)

“Kung Fu Hustle”

“Las muñecas de la mafia” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix Original)

“Paskal” (Netflix Film)

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“Robozuna” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Lives of Others”

“Turn Up Charlie” (Netflix Original)

“YooHoo to the Rescue” (Netflix Original)

Christopher Smith/Netflix "Queer Eye" on Netflix.

March 16

“Green Door” (Netflix Original)

March 19

“Amy Schumer Growing” (Netflix Original)

March 21

“Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend” (Netflix Original)

March 22

“Carlo & Malik” (Netflix Original)

“Charlie’s Colorforms City” (Netflix Original)

“Delhi Crime” (Netflix Original)

“Historia de un crimen: Colosio” (Netflix Original)

“Mirage” (Netflix Film)

“Most Beautiful Thing” (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre” (Netflix Original)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix Original)

“The Dirt” (Netflix Film)

March 26

“Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid” (Netflix Original)

March 28

“Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Hilary B Gayle/SMPSP "The Highwaymen" on Netflix.

March 29

“15 August” (Netflix Film)

“Bayoneta” (Netflix Film)

“Osmosis” (Netflix Original)

“Santa Clarita Diet” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“The Highwaymen” (Netflix Film)

“The Legend of Cocaine Island” (Netflix Original)

“Traitors” (Netflix Original)

“Tucker and Dale vs. Evil”

March 30

“How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 5)

March 31

“El sabor de las margaritas” (Netflix Original)

“The Burial of Kojo”

“Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series” (Netflix Original)

TBA in March

“On My Block” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Departures

March 1

“Bruce Almighty”

“Fair Game” (Director’s Cut)

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters 2”

“Hostage”

“Pearl Harbor”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Cider House Rules”

“The Gift”

“The Little Rascals”

“United 93”

March 2

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (The Eighteenth Year)

March 3

“Drop Dead Diva” (Seasons 1-6)

March 4

“Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

March 5

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

March 8

“Click”

March 16

“Baby Mama”

“Charlie St. Cloud”

“Role Models”

March 18

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

March 31