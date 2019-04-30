Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In May 2019

Netflix adds quite a few classic movies from the recent past at the start of May.
A few highlights include the first two Austin Powers movies, “Dumb and Dumber,” “Snowpiercer,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Zombieland.” I have never seen “The Matrix,” but have been thinking about that 1999 movie recently given the hype around the new Brian Raftery book “Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen.” Starting May 1, I can watch the whole trilogy on Netflix and may just do so.
Later in the month, Academy Award winner “Moonlight” joins the service, along with a couple of exciting Netflix Films including the Zac Efron-starring “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and the Amy Poehler-directed “Wine Country.”
“Tuca & Bertie” stands out as the Netflix Original show to look for. That debuts on May 3. As a Chicagoan, I’m also looking forward to the release of the final season of Joe Swanberg’s show “Easy.” Netflix had a slow April in terms of new Originals, so here’s hoping the shows don’t underwhelm this month.
Quite a few movies leave the service on May 1, including various James Bond films, “Jaws” and “The Notebook.”
Read below for the full list of arrivals and departures.
Superlatives For Arrivals
Unique Titles I Don’t Recognize
“Cupcake & Dino ― General Services”
“True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town”
“The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”
“Bathtubs Over Broadway”
“Harvey Girls Forever!”
“A Tale of Two Kitchens”
Title That Could Be The Name Of Every Movie Ever Made
“WHAT / IF”
Best Intentions
“Well Intended Love”
Most Likely To Succeed
“How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”
Healthiest Relationship (TIE)
“Always Be My Maybe”
“Just Friends”
“Like Arrows”
Best Chance Of Having An Animal
“Tuca & Bertie”
Streamline makes recommendations for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline highlights the best shows to watch online, with a focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
May 1
- “Knock Down the House” (Netflix Film)
- “Munafik 2” (Netflix Film)
- “Angels & Demons”
- “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
- “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”
- “Casper”
- “Chasing Liberty”
- “Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion” (Part 1 & 2)
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”
- “Dumb and Dumber”
- “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”
- “Gosford Park”
- “Gremlins”
- “Hairspray” (1988)
- “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”
- “Her Only Choice”
- “Hoosiers”
- “Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” (Season 2)
- “John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”
- “Just Friends”
- “Revolutionary Road”
- “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 1)
- “Scarface”
- “Scream”
- “Snowpiercer” (2013)
- “Taking Lives”
- “The Da Vinci Code”
- “The Dark Crystal” (1982)
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “To Rome With Love”
- “Wedding Crashers”
- “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
- “Zombieland”
May 2
- “Colony” (Season 3)
- “Olympus Has Fallen”
May 3
- “A Pesar De Todo” (Netflix Film)
- “All in My Family” (Netflix Original)
- “Alles ist gut” (Netflix Film)
- “Cupcake & Dino ― General Services” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Dead to Me” (Netflix Original)
- “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (Netflix Film)
- “Flinch” (Netflix Original)
- “Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” (Netflix Film)
- “The Last Summer” (Netflix Film)
- “Mr. Mom”
- “Supernatural” (Season 14)
- “True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town” (Netflix Original)
- “Tuca & Bertie” (Netflix Original)
- “Undercover” (Netflix Original)
May 4
- “Like Arrows”
May 6
- “Abyss” (Netflix Original)
May 7
- “The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”
- “Queen of the South” (Season 3)
May 8
- “Lucifer” (Season 4, Netflix Original)
May 9
- “Bathtubs Over Broadway”
- “Insidious”
May 10
- “Dry Martina” (Netflix Film)
- “Easy” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Gente que viene y bah” (Netflix Film)
- “Harvey Girls Forever!” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Jailbirds” (Netflix Original)
- “Pose” (Season 1)
- “ReMastered: The Lion’s Share” (Netflix Original)
- “Shéhérazade” (Netflix Film)
- “The Society” (Netflix Original)
- “Wine Country” (Netflix Film)
May 12
- “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” (Volume 3, Netflix Original)
May 13
- “Malibu Rescue” (Netflix Original)
May 14
- “revisions” (Netflix Anime)
- “Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate” (Netflix Original)
- “Weed the People”
May 15
- “Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!”
May 16
- “Good Sam” (Netflix Film)
- “Take Me Home Tonight”
May 17
- “1994” (Limited Series, Netflix Original)
- “Chip & Potato” (Netflix Original)
- “It’s Bruno” (Netflix Original)
- “Maria” (Netflix Film)
- “Morir para contar” (Netflix Film)
- “Nailed It!” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “See You Yesterday” (Netflix Film)
- “The Rain” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Well Intended Love” (Netflix Original)
- “White Gold” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
May 18
- “The Blackcoat’s Daughter”
May 20
- “Prince of Peoria” (Part 2, Netflix Original)
- “Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version)” (Season 2)
May 21
- “Arrow” (Season 7)
- “Moonlight”
- “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix Original)
May 22
- “A Tale of Two Kitchens” (Netflix Original)
- “One Night in Spring” (Netflix Original)
- “The Flash” (Season 5)
May 23
- “Riverdale” (Season 3)
- “Slasher: Solstice” (Netflix Original)
May 24
- “After Maria” (Netflix Original)
- “Alta Mar” (Netflix Original)
- “Joy” (Netflix Film)
- “Rim of the World” (Netflix Film)
- “She’s Gotta Have It” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Perfection” (Netflix Film)
- “WHAT / IF” (Netflix Original)
May 27
- “Historical Roasts” (Netflix Original)
- “Outlander” (Seasons 1-2)
May 28
- “Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
May 30
- “Chopsticks” (Netflix Film)
- “My Week with Marilyn”
- “Svaha: The Sixth Finger” (Netflix Film)
- “The One I Love”
May 31
- “Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix Film)
- “Bad Blood” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Black Spot” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” (Netflix Original)
- “Killer Ratings” (Netflix Original)
- “When They See Us” (Netflix Original)
TBA in May
- “Charmed (2018)” (Season 1)
- “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 4)
- “The Mechanism” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Supergirl” (Season 4)
Departures
May 1
- “8 Mile”
- “Chocolat”
- “Cold Justice” (Collection 3)
- “Dances with Wolves”
- “Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year”
- “Dr. No”
- “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”
- “For Your Eyes Only”
- “From Dusk Till Dawn”
- “From Russia with Love”
- “Godzilla”
- “GoldenEye”
- “Hostel”
- “Jaws”
- “Jaws 2”
- “Jaws 3”
- “Jaws: The Revenge”
- “Licence to Kill”
- “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”
- “Sixteen Candles”
- “Sliding Doors”
- “Somm”
- “Somm: Into the Bottle”
- “The Birdcage”
- “The Dirty Dozen”
- “The English Patient”
- “The Lovely Bones”
- “The Notebook”
- “The Other Boleyn Girl”
- “Tomorrow Never Dies”
- “Watchmen”
May 11
- “Switched at Birth” (Seasons 1-5)
May 15
- “Bill Nye, the Science Guy” (Collection 1)
May 19
- “Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia”
May 22
- “The Boss Baby”
May 24
- “Southpaw”
May 31
- “I Know What You Did Last Summer”
- “West Side Story” (1961)