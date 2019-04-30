Here’s What Is Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In May 2019

A few highlights include the first two Austin Powers movies, “Dumb and Dumber,” “Snowpiercer,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Zombieland.” I have never seen “The Matrix,” but have been thinking about that 1999 movie recently given the hype around the new Brian Raftery book “Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen.” Starting May 1, I can watch the whole trilogy on Netflix and may just do so.

Later in the month, Academy Award winner “Moonlight” joins the service, along with a couple of exciting Netflix Films including the Zac Efron-starring “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and the Amy Poehler-directed “Wine Country.”

“Tuca & Bertie” stands out as the Netflix Original show to look for. That debuts on May 3. As a Chicagoan, I’m also looking forward to the release of the final season of Joe Swanberg’s show “Easy.” Netflix had a slow April in terms of new Originals, so here’s hoping the shows don’t underwhelm this month.

Quite a few movies leave the service on May 1, including various James Bond films, “Jaws” and “The Notebook.”