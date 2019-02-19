'Leaving Neverland' Trailer Outlines Decades Of Michael Jackson's Alleged Child Abuse

The new trailer for “Leaving Neverland,” HBO’s upcoming documentary on Michael Jackson, chronicles the star’s alleged child abuse in excruciating detail.

“Everybody wanted to meet Michael or be with Michael … and then he likes you,” Wade Robson, who was befriended by Jackson at a young age, says in a new trailer released Tuesday.

“Leaving Neverland,” a two-part documentary that airs March 3 and 4, features Robson and James Safechuck as they recount their experiences with Jackson. Safechuck was 10 and Robson was 7 when the iconic artist befriended the boys separately and invited both them and their families to hang out at the Neverland Ranch.

Beginning in 1987, both boys ― now men in their late 30s and early 40s ― say Jackson slowly groomed them into sexually abusive relationships that included kissing, pornography, masturbation, oral sex and more.

“The film crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences,” the documentary’s about page describes.

Director Dan Reed, whose credits include “The Pedophile Hunter” and “Frontline Fighting: Battling ISIS,” told HuffPost last month that the documentary is centered around the “very consistent, credible set of accounts of two decades of these families’ stories.”

“I never found a single investigator who didn’t think Michael was guilty, and I never came across anything at all that led me to doubt either Wade or James,” Reed said.

“Over the last 30 years, I’ve built a reputation as someone who’s uncompromising about telling the truth,” he added. “Why would I embark on a journey to hang my reputation on the story if I thought it was even in a tiny way flawed?”