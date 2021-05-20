LeBron James Hits Long Game-Winning 3-Pointer And Skip Bayless Still Trashes Him

LeBron James had 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and this game-winning three-pointer in the Lakers’ play-in victory over the Warriors on Thursday:

ALL-ANGLES of @KingJames' LONG DISTANCE GAME-WINNER! 🔥🤯@Lakers will be the West #7 seed in the #NBAPlayoffs and face #2 PHX in the First Round (Game 1 Sunday, 3:30pm/et on ABC) pic.twitter.com/CpEtashUc2 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

James played on an ankle that had caused him to miss 26 of the Lakers’ last 30 games. He said he got poked in the eye hard enough to mess up his vision before launching his shot in the 103-100 win, which enabled the Lakers to grab the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed in the NBA playoffs.

But the superstar’s worst critic, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless, still had to serve up a contrarian hot take.

“Lucky desperate three by LeBron with the pressure off at the end of the shot clock,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “He’s at his best when there’s no drive-or-launch decision. He can just heave and hope. If he misses, no expectation, no fault. It’s an ‘impossible’ shot. Besides, he ‘was seeing three rims.’”

Lucky desperate three by LeBron with the pressure off at the end of the shot clock. He's at his best when there's no drive-or-launch decision. He can just heave and hope. If he misses, no expectation, no fault. It's an "impossible" shot. Besides, he "was seeing three rims." — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 20, 2021

Bayless’ rip job went viral and fans reacted thusly:

Yeah right lucky my ass — WARRIPIKIN🔞 (@karo_manuel) May 20, 2021

Pressure off? Tie game with a min left shot clock winding down? For a playoff birth? ...ok — ⚓️ (@TheClutchGene) May 20, 2021

The other 96 were lucky as hell too, ya? pic.twitter.com/LbfQxvFQIS — they drafted a Guard, now chill out (@TheBeefSquatch) May 20, 2021

why are you still employed? — AC (Slater) (@SalesJourneys) May 20, 2021

Did LeBron run over your cat with his hummer when he was 18??? — Rainie (@Rainie12925419) May 20, 2021

Bayless, a commentator on Fox Sports 1′s “Undisputed,” has made a career of criticizing the superstar. He has ripped James for his free-throw routine, accused him of drinking water for dramatic purposes, and repeatedly claimed that he “isn’t a closer.”

Even when James was a closer on Thursday, that still didn’t shut Bayless up.