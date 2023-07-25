LeBron James' Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout: Report

LeBron James’ son Bronny James reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday, TMZ reported.
James was practicing at the University of Southern California ahead of his first season with the Trojans when he suffered a medical emergency, the family said in a statement.
“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement read.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.