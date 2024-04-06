LeBron James' Son Bronny Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, the 19-year-old announced Friday on Instagram.
The college basketball player said in a statement that in addition to entering the draft, he plans to maintain his college eligibility, as well as enter the NCAA transfer portal — an online database for student-athletes wanting to change schools.
“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” he said.
Bronny James, who recently finished his freshman season for the University of Southern California men’s basketball team, experienced quite the health scare last summer before the season began.
The eldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout with the USC Trojans in July.
In October, LeBron James gave a health update on his son at a press conference, saying that he was “doing extremely well.”
Bronny James made his USC basketball debut in December. He told reporters after his first game with the team that he was “thankful for everything.”
In Friday’s statement, the teen thanked USC for an “amazing” freshman year.
LeBron James, 39, has expressed his desire to play in the NBA with his eldest son on multiple occasions.
In a 2023 ad for headphones brand Beats by Dre, the Lakers star hinted at wanting to also play in the league with his youngest son, 16-year-old Bryce James.
The basketball legend became the NBA’s oldest active player in October.