Proud Dad LeBron James Marks Son Bronny's High School Graduation With Sweet Post

LeBron James is celebrating a special milestone for eldest son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

Following the 18-year-old’s graduation from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, the NBA legend on Friday marked the achievement with a sweet post on Instagram.

The elder James shared a slideshow that featured a video of his son in a cap and gown at the high school’s graduation ceremony. At one point in the video, the Los Angeles Lakers star is seen excitedly waving around a diploma.

Advertisement

“PROUD!!!!” he captioned the post. “CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID!”

Savannah James, the NBA player’s wife, also celebrated her son’s big day on Instagram.

“I am so so proud of you and I hope you are extremely proud of yourself!” she wrote. “I am forever your unwavering support, your biggest fan and beacon of guidance always!”

LeBron James and his wife are also parents to son Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

From left, Bronny, Bryce and Savannah James appear at a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Bronny James, whose high school basketball career has thrust him into the national spotlight, announced earlier this month that he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Over the past several years, LeBron James has expressed his hope to one day play in the NBA with the young man. But the Lakers forward’s recent remarks about the future of his career suggest that he may have eased up on that desire.

Advertisement

He shocked the basketball world during a press conference this week by suggesting he might retire from the sport, after his team was swept by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s Western Conference finals.

As for his dream that Bronny James will eventually play in the league, the father said he just wants his son to embark on whatever “his journey” may end up being.