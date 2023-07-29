LeBron James Shares Message About Remaining 'Strong' After Son's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James recently shared a message about remaining strong days after his eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram that showed him practicing with his 16-year-old son, Bryce, on a basketball court. James shares Bronny, Bryce and daughter Zhuri, 8, with his wife, Savannah James.

“It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome!” James captioned the post.

LeBron and Savannah James are photographed with their children, Bryce, Zhuri and Bronny, at the ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest Monday while practicing at the University of Southern California ahead of his first season with the Trojans.

A family spokesperson on Tuesday said that USC’s medical staff treated the 18-year-old before taking him to the hospital. They said at the time that the teen was in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

On Thursday, LeBron James took to social media to give an update on his son, and to express gratitude for the “love and prayers” his family had received since the medical scare.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” he wrote. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, which treated Bronny James at one of its facilities, said on Thursday that he was discharged from the hospital and was in stable condition.

In May, the teen had revealed a commitment to play at USC in the fall. He graduated from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles later that month.

LeBron James celebrated his son’s graduation at the time by posting a slideshow of videos and pictures from the big day.