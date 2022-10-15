LeBron James' Son Bronny Stuns Basketball World After Tournament Game Performance

LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, left basketball fans bouncing with excitement after his performance in a high school tournament game on Friday night.

The high school senior, who is the eldest son of LeBron James, scored 31 points during the Las Vegas tournament called Top Flight Invite. His team from Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, defeated Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High, 82-64.

Video clips of Bronny playing in the tournament made rounds on Twitter early Saturday morning, sparking a lot of chatter about the 18-year-old’s talent and future in basketball.

NBA All-Star Isiah Thomas tweeted: “Bronny is cold!! I been telling y’all. He plays hoop the RIGHT way!!!”

A highlight reel published by SportsCenter NEXT garnered more than 27,000 likes on Twitter. One of Bronny’s many admirers included his dad, the Los Angeles Lakers star, who tweeted some words of encouragement:

He's really H.I.M. Keep working Young 🤴🏾!! https://t.co/XKo47Mhytc — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2022

The four-time NBA champion often discusses his desire to play in the NBA alongside his son.

During an appearance on Season 2 of the IMDB TV docuseries by Uninterrupted, the multimedia brand LeBron James founded with Maverick Carter, the “Space Jam” star did not mince words about his hopes for his son’s future.

“I want him to get to the NBA,” he said. “I am not even gonna lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment.”

Bronny’s mom, Savannah James, recently celebrated his 18th birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute, which included a throwback picture of the high school senior as a baby.