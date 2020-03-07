LeBron James: 'I Ain't Playing' If Fans Are Banned Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“Play games without the fans? No. That’s impossible. I ain’t playing,” James told reporters after the Lakers’ 113-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center.

“I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for,” James continued. “I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”