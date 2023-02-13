What's Hot

LeBron James' 'Corny' And 'Embarrassing' Gesture At Super Bowl Riles Up Viewers

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LeBron James is nicknamed King James but fans gave him grief for putting on an imaginary crown while attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

James, the newly anointed all-time NBA scoring leader, was reportedly booed when he appeared on the big screen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

King James’ apparent self-coronation struck some as royally “embarrassing” and “corny.”

