LeBron James' 'Corny' And 'Embarrassing' Gesture At Super Bowl Riles Up Viewers

LeBron James is nicknamed King James but fans gave him grief for putting on an imaginary crown while attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)
James, the newly anointed all-time NBA scoring leader, was reportedly booed when he appeared on the big screen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertisement
King James’ apparent self-coronation struck some as royally “embarrassing” and “corny.”
Advertisement
Advertisement