LeBron James Shares Videos Of His Daughter That Prove All His Kids Are Athletes

LeBron James’ 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri, may be the true MVP of the James family.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted several video clips on Instagram that showed Zhuri, whom he shares with wife Savannah James, playing volleyball.

The first two clips show the 8-year-old serving the ball. The last video shows her on the court as her teammate prepares to serve. At one point in the clip, Zhuri can be seen flashing a seemingly embarrassed look at her dad, who was filming her and could be heard yelling off-camera: “Let’s go, munchkin!”

“Another One in the making! Uh-Oh,” James captioned the post. “Let’s Gooooooo [Munchkin]!!”

Bronny James, Bryce James, Savannah James and Zhuri James photographed onstage at the ESPY awards on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Zhuri is the youngest of Savannah and LeBron James’ kids. They also have two sons: LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19, and Bryce, 16.

Both Bronny and Bryce have made their own waves in the basketball world.

Bryce announced on X (formerly Twitter) last week that he had received an offer to play NCAA Division I men’s basketball for Ohio State University.

In May, older brother Bronny committed to playing basketball at the University of Southern California this fall. In July, he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the school.

LeBron James gave an update on his eldest son’s health status during a press conference earlier this month.

The NBA legend said that Bronny was doing “extremely well” after undergoing surgery. He said that the 19-year-old had started rehab with plans to “get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC.”

The James family announced in August that Bronny’s cardiac arrest was due to a congenital heart defect.

Savannah James celebrated Bronny’s “strength, resilience and determination” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram dedicated to her eldest son earlier this month.

“I love you so so much and I pray for [your] health, happiness and prosperity this year and all years ahead of you!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.