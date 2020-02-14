LeBron James, at a muscular 6 feet 9 and 250 pounds, looks like he’s carved out of granite. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s eating habits are not exactly Hall of Fame-worthy, according to an ex-teammate.

Tristan Thompson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, told The Athletic that James has the “worst fucking diet ever.” In case readers didn’t get the picture, Thompson added: “He eats like shit.”

In a fun story posted Thursday, Thompson spilled the deets on mealtime with the NBA icon. It includes lots of syrup and desserts.

“He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas,” Thompson said. “Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just fucking dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense.”

The King’s gut-busting regimen includes plenty of sweets, too.

“He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen,” Thompson continued. “I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, ‘Fuck this.’ I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

Thompson’s account doesn’t fully jibe with the somewhat more sensible diet James described on Tim Ferris’ podcast in 2018, although James did cop to eating unhealthy foods in the offseason and a love of wine.

Now pass the syrup!