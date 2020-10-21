Twitter Drags LeBron James For Being A Fair-Weather Dodgers Fan

But instead of being applauded for supporting another pro team in the city where he and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates now reign as NBA champions, the superstar got shaded.

Critics reminded the King that he has cheered for perhaps a few too many baseball teams over the years, changing allegiances the way he has changed teams in his NBA career.

In 2007, James, an Ohio native who was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, drew the ire of the locals sports faithful by wearing a Yankees hat to an Indians-Yankees playoff game.

But in 2016 James appeared to be fully behind the Indians in the World Series, wearing a “Cleveland or nowhere” T-shirt against the eventual winner Chicago Cubs.

Twitter took some swings at his fair-weather fandom. (And, yes, we know the photo of him in Cubs gear is because he lost a bet.)

Yankees.

Dodgers.

Indians.

Cubs.



Move over Drake. LeBron is the ultimate baseball bandwagoner. 😅 pic.twitter.com/9t2URLVPqU — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 21, 2020

LeBron honestly ruins this for people who have been Dodger fans their entire life. Stick with a team man. — Nathan H1ck5™️⚾️ (@NathanHicks23) October 21, 2020

Yankees/Indians/Dodgers fan Lebron James is tuned in to the World Series https://t.co/cDXtp6JsFx — Make Miami Football Great Again (@Team__305) October 21, 2020

Dude pick a team already. — C.R. (@916to619) October 21, 2020

Cleveland or Nowhere???? Just remember the outcome of this series pic.twitter.com/VVKueeBTqo — Ben J (@BenKJ14) October 21, 2020

Bruh I’ve seen u rocking Indians gear and Yankees gear multiple times..... pick a team, it doesn’t work like how ur b-ball career has gone — Kristian Perry (@KristianPerry24) October 21, 2020

Are you front running again — Ryan Stuver (@GetGot01) October 21, 2020

Thought you were Indians fan.... CLE still loves ya!! Just try to come back maybe no maybe yes no... yes yes come back to the CAVS! pic.twitter.com/SCpbXUoEhg — Justin Gum (@jgum14) October 21, 2020