LeBron James And Drake Sure Get Involved Watching LeBron's Son Play High School Ball

The rapper joined the NBA great in supporting Bronny James. Drake also appeared to have some choice words for the ref.

Rap star Drake joined Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James courtside at his son Bronny James’ return from injury to high school basketball.

And at times, the famous duo appeared to treat Friday’s game (the CIF Open Division title clash between’s James’ Sierra Canyon and rivals Corona Centennial) as if it was the NBA Finals themselves.

They couldn’t get enough of this dunk from James’ teammate Amari Bailey:

Watch here from another angle:

Drake also appeared to get a little too involved with an official:

It’s unclear why the “God’s Plan” lyricist may have been unhappy with the referee.

The pair’s star support didn’t translate into points for Sierra Canyon, though.

Centennial ran out 80-72 winners.

