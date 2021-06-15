LeBron James And Drake Sure Get Involved Watching LeBron's Son Play High School Ball

Rap star Drake joined Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James courtside at his son Bronny James’ return from injury to high school basketball.

And at times, the famous duo appeared to treat Friday’s game (the CIF Open Division title clash between’s James’ Sierra Canyon and rivals Corona Centennial) as if it was the NBA Finals themselves.

They couldn’t get enough of this dunk from James’ teammate Amari Bailey:

Imagine getting dunked on & seeing Drake & LeBron celebrating 🤣😂

Imagine getting dunked on & seeing Drake & LeBron celebrating 🤣😂

Watch here from another angle:

Here's the Amari Bailey dunk. LeBron and Drake were impressed.

Drake also appeared to get a little too involved with an official:

Drake has a few words for the ref 😂🔥

It’s unclear why the “God’s Plan” lyricist may have been unhappy with the referee.

The pair’s star support didn’t translate into points for Sierra Canyon, though.

Centennial ran out 80-72 winners.