LeBron James Posts Sweet Video Of His Family's Expertly Coordinated Dance Routine

LeBron James and his family may have a future career in dance to consider.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video on Instagram Friday, showing him dancing alongside his wife, Savannah, their sons LeBron Jr. (known as Bronny) and Bryce, and their daughter, Zhuri.

“My GANG GANG heavy hitters!!” James captioned the post, adding a note about his 5-year-old daughter who arguably stole the show.

“Especially the smallest one!” James wrote.

The James family video sparked a lot of reactions from people on Twitter who were gushing over the family-fun cuteness.

“After watching the tiktok of LeBron James’ family a million times, I take back every negative thing that I’ve ever said about marriage,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Love it!! Family time is everything,” wrote another.

Other people credited James and Savannah for getting teenager Lebron Jr., who at 15 years old has already earned notoriety for his basketball skills, to participate.

“I think the most impressive thing about LeBron James is that he can convince his very famous teenage son to participate in a goofy full-family dance for Instagram,” wrote Boston Celtics beat writer Tom Westerholm.

I think the most impressive thing about LeBron James is that he can convince his very famous teenage son to participate in a goofy full-family dance for Instagram. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 7, 2020

James Family Finishing Move Power Rankings:

1. Zhuri

2. Bryce

3. Bronny

4. @KingJames

5. Savannah pic.twitter.com/FW2uoZMK3E — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) March 6, 2020

Last week, James posted a video on Instagram of LeBron Jr. and Bryce dancing together. Clearly, the James family’s skills know no bounds.