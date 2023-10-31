LeBron James’ Family Hilariously Roasts Him In New Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

LeBron James’ family recently had some fun doing their best impressions of the

Los Angeles Lakers star.

In a video posted to Instagram last week by James’ multimedia brand Uninterrupted, family members of the NBA legend hilariously mimic his voice, movements and daily routines.

The clip begins with James’ eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., doing the signature celebratory move the Los Angeles Lakers star does during games. The 19-year-old then mimics his dad’s speaking voice, while his younger brother, Bryce James, 16, impersonates their dad’s facial expressions.

The four-time NBA champion’s wife, Savannah James, then impersonates how her husband runs, while their daughter, 9-year-old Zhuri James, has fun imitating how her dad stretches.

“It be your own family,” the caption of the post reads.

LeBron James and his family at a ceremony honoring him as the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February. via Associated Press

James’ kids have made headlines in recent months for reasons other than poking fun at their dad.

Bronny and Bryce James are making waves in the basketball world: The 19-year-old announced his commitment to play for the University of Southern California in May, and the younger James announced earlier this month that he received an offer from Ohio State University.

The Los Angeles Lakers star surprised fans last week when he hinted in an ad at his desire to one day play alongside both of his sons in the NBA.

James has also publicly celebrated his daughter’s athletic skills.

Earlier this month, he shared several video clips on Instagram that showed the young girl playing volleyball.