LeBron James Says Family Is ‘Safe And Happy’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James said on Thursday that he is grateful for the public’s outpouring of support after his son Bronny James experienced a cardiac arrest days earlier.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the NBA superstar tweeted. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant for all of us!”

Bronny James was at basketball practice on Monday ahead of his first season playing for the University of Southern California when he went into cardiac arrest, the family said earlier this week. The 18-year-old was out of the ICU and in stable condition at the time of the family’s statement.

In May, USC announced that it received a signed National Letter of Intent from Bronny James to join its basketball team after finishing high school. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals while at Sierra Canyon School, according to the university. This year, the teen was named a McDonald’s All-American player as a high school senior, 20 years after his father played in the game.

