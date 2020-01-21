LeBron James Rips Young Fan For Throwing Object At His Son In Game

LeBron James lashed out at what appeared to be a young fan who threw something at LeBron James Jr. during his high school basketball game in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday. The elder James was in attendance.

“Hating has no age limit!” the NBA great wrote on Twitter. He later called the action “disrespectful.”

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

James did not see the incident until he was alerted to video of it, prompting him to respond on social media.

The younger James, aka Bronny, a freshman for Sierra Canyon in LA’s Chatsworth area, is seen inbounding the ball against Paul VI Catholic High School of Fairfax, Virginia, when an arm reaches out from the stands and tosses something ― possibly a piece of candy ― at him.

The referee stopped the tournament game and called a police officer over. The cop later said he couldn’t identify the fan, ESPN noted.

“It’s just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too,” James told ESPN after his Lakers lost later Monday to the host Boston Celtics. “I don’t know how old that little kid was, so I don’t know if he learned that on his own or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it’s disrespectful.”

Here are a few angles:

The Sierra Canyon game was stopped when a fan threw something at Bronny James.



Security was called to the court to remove the fan. pic.twitter.com/H14ZrBi5Dg — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter.



Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

Bronny James came off the bench and missed two shots in his team’s 70-62 defeat, For the Win reported.