SportsNBALeBron Jameslos angeles lakers

LeBron James Uses Big Fat 4-Letter Word To Describe Breaking Scoring Record

The Lakers star's exclamation mark on a fabulous achievement was an expletive on national TV.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James uttered an all-time F-bomb on national TV Tuesday to celebrate becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. (Watch the video below.)

James, understandably overcome with emotion, released the foul language with the confidence that he sank his fadeaway jumper to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for his 38,388th point. (James, who scored 38 in the game, finished the night with 38,390.)

In remarks after the milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James told the crowd in Los Angeles and fans on TNT: “Fuck man. Thank you, guys.”

You’re welcome!

Here’s the record-breaking shot:

The Lakers lost the game, 133-130, furthering fears that they’ll miss the playoffs for a second straight season. That might elicit another F-word from James, but in a different spirit.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

