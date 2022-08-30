LeBron James knows how to party.

Over the weekend, the NBA icon was spotted showing off his dance moves during a Kendrick Lamar concert in Vancouver.

The viral clip shows the 6-foot-9-inch basketball star sporting a monochrome white outfit, dancing the night away in the VIP section along to the Compton artist’s hit song “family ties,” featuring Baby Keem.

Advertisement

The footage hit social media a week after James signed his new contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him the highest paid NBA player of all time.

“@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight!,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The concert coincided with his wife’s birthday, who turned 36 on Saturday.

“Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend,” James tweeted on Monday. “1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar, you’re 1 of a kind, my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!”

Advertisement

Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022

James hasn’t been shy about showing love to the Grammy-award winning artist in the past.

In 2018, the All-Star MVP posted a photo posing with Lamar and members of the Los Angeles Lakers on Instagram.

The “HUMBLE” rapper stopped by to hang with the team at the Lakers practice facility after James invited him.