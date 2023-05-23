LeBron James Drops Retirement Shocker After Nuggets Sweep Lakers

LeBron James said Monday he has to decide whether he wants to play anymore after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s Western Conference finals.

James, who scored 40 points for LA in its Game 4 loss, ended the press conference on a cryptic note: “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Advertisement

But ESPN followed up with James afterward and received a bombshell.

“When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?” the sports network asked.

“If I want to continue to play,” James replied.

“As in next year?”

“Yeah.”

“You would walk away?”

“I got to think about it.”

“I got a lot to think about. Just me personally going forward with the game of basketball, a lot for me to think about.”



- LeBron James ending his press conferences for the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/Yr9bWqW8S7 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) May 23, 2023

James, 38, battled a foot injury since late February but still led the Lakers on their charge to the playoffs and beyond after a 2-10 start to the season.

He has apparently eased up on his hope of playing in the NBA with his son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who recently committed to the University of Southern California for next season.

Advertisement

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” the elder James said earlier in the playoffs, per ABC.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season and has won four NBA titles with three different teams.

If he walked away it would still be a shocker.