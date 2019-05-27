LeBron James' Son Pulls A Dad Move In Spectacular Chase-Down Block

LeBron James Jr. is definitely a chip off the old block.

In a defensive stop Sunday reminiscent of his father’s NBA Finals heroics, the younger James chased down a fast-breaking opponent and leaped to block his layup from behind. (Watch the clip below.)

Sure, the circumstances were very different. The 14-year-old “Bronny,” as he is known, was competing in an AAU age-group game. His pop spectacularly rejected a sure 2 points by the Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The play, with less than 2 minutes left, helped the Cavaliers to victory and their first NBA title.

Check out this video comparison, posted by ESPN:

Bronny Jr. out here looking just like his pops with the chasedown block ✋😤 pic.twitter.com/vaMmwmkPXS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2019

The teen has yet to play a year of high school varsity basketball but is reportedly being courted by major colleges already.

In a genetic all-star pairing, he will likely join Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir on the varsity at Crossroads in Santa Monica, California, next year, the Los Angeles Times reported previously.