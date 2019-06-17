LeBron James Jr. Delivers Dad-Like Monster Dunk For Father's Day

LeBron James Jr. is now dunking with panache.

The 14-year-old son of the Lakers superstar was taking baby steps toward the art of the slam until recently. But now he’s getting well above the rim and jamming more like Dad.

Watch “Bronny” sky for a one-handed stuff during a 15-and-under Balling on the Beach game in South Florida over the weekend. USA Today hailed it as his first dunk in an Amateur Athletic Union game.

Bronny James FIRST AAU DUNK EVER! 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4zIhFyCe0G — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 16, 2019

The lad’s skill set is rapidly coming together. He recently submitted a reasonable facsimile of his father’s famous chase-down block from the 2016 NBA Finals.

And now he’s got that jam down.

Bronny James just got his first DUNK of the AAU season!! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/yKEzaIkF8M — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 16, 2019

The apple doesn’t dunk far from the tree.

On Sunday, James commented on his son’s prowess on the court.

“It’s starting to get scary people!!” he wrote on Instagram, with the hashtag #YoungKing.

Here’s a spectacular missed dunk attempt by Bronny in another Balling on the Beach game:

Bronny is going to be putting people on posters REAL soon 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/7lmnojUr7K — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) June 16, 2019

Bronny will be attending basketball power school Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, in the fall after transferring from Crossroads, the Los Angeles Times reported.