LeBron James Jr.'s Incredible Dunk Highlights Kobe Bryant Tribute Game

LeBron James Jr. honored Kobe Bryant Tuesday with a highlight-reel slam-dunk reminiscent of the late Lakers legend. (See it below.)

“Bronny” James and his Sierra Canyon high school teammates paid tribute to Bryant before their game against Campbell Hall, but the youngster’s third-quarter slam off a lob punctuated the evening and brought father LeBron to his feet.

The announcer called the jam an “incredible highlight.”

#SCTop10 moment has Bronny getting dad out of his seat for this one 🤭@KingJames pic.twitter.com/mdMPHtVq7Y — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 29, 2020

As seen in clips below, Bronny and his teammates honored Bryant by wearing Bryant T-shirts during warmups at Sierra Canyon’s gym in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles.

At the start of the game, opponent Campbell Hall took a 24-second violation as an homage to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey as fans began chanting “Kobe.” Sierra Canyon took an 8-second violation for Bryant’s other jersey number, 8.

LeBron James’ Lakers were previously scheduled to play the Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA game was postponed to mourn Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Sierra Canyon won, 83-57, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Here are videos of the tribute.

Sierra Canyon and Campbell Hall honored Kobe Bryant to begin their game tonight with LeBron James in attendance. pic.twitter.com/q1Yd04USyI — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 29, 2020

Sierra Canyon basketball wearing Kobe warm ups tonight before its Gold Coast League showdown with Campbell Hall. LeBron James is expected to be in attendance tonight. pic.twitter.com/d64C3GCSS1 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) January 29, 2020