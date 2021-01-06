NBA legend LeBron James just delivered a not-so-subtle dig at Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) on the heels of her Georgia runoff election loss to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

James tweeted on Tuesday night that he’s thinking of putting “together an ownership group for The Dream.”

“Whose in?” he asked.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

The Dream, of course, is the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, owned by Loeffler and Mary Brock. Loeffler, who became an owner in 2011, has had a rocky relationship with the organization.

In July, Loeffler pushed back on the WNBA’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, even penning a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to object to the league backing the push for racial justice.

“The statement, ‘Black lives matter,’ is very different than the organization Black Lives Matter,” Loeffler said at the time. “I think we all agree the life of every African American is important. There’s no room for racism in this country, and we have to root it out where it exists. But there’s a political organization called Black Lives Matter that I think is very important to make the distinction between their aim and where we are as a country at this moment.”

In response, WNBA players donned “Vote Warnock” shirts while in Bradenton, Florida, to amplify the name of Loeffler’s Senate opponent.

Warnock beat Loeffler by more than 46,000 votes and was declared the victor on Tuesday night.

