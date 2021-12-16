LeBron James' Age-Defying Leap Makes Fans Jump For Joy

LeBron James still has it.
Fans gushed over a leaping block the Lakers superstar made in his team’s overtime victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. (Watch the highlight below.)
Advertisement
James, who turns 37 on Dec. 30, launched into the air to block the shot of the Mavs’ Jalen Brunson in the first quarter.
It wasn’t just about the height of James’ maneuver. It was also about his timing and quickness, even after more than 18 NBA seasons of wear and tear.
“Superhuman,” For the Win called it. Alas, James was called for goaltending.
Rookie Austin Reaves later upstaged James with a game-winning 3-pointer, but Twitter still had plenty of superlatives for James’ defensive near-gem.
Advertisement