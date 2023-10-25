LeBron James Hints That He Hopes To Play Alongside His Youngest Son In The NBA

LOADING ERROR LOADING

LeBron James may have plans to stay in the NBA for quite some time.

With an ad shared on his Instagram account Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star hinted that he hopes to one day play alongside both of his sons in the league.

The 38-year-old has previously expressed a desire to play with his eldest son, 19-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., on several occasions. But his recent commercial appearance, promoting the headphones brand Beats by Dre, suggests that he’s set his sights on also playing with his youngest son, 16-year-old Bryce James.

Advertisement

The NBA legend’s wife, Savannah James, partially narrates the ad, which aims to highlight his determination and influential basketball career — as well as criticism and doubts he has faced along the way.

At one point in the video, Savannah James encourages her husband in a voice-over to block out the detractors and “take the high road” instead.

“Tell them you’re not done till you play with your son — then do that again,” she later says, as Bronny and Bryce James are shown.

Advertisement

The teens have already made waves in the basketball world.

Bronny James was recruited to play for the University of Southern California, and Bryce has received an offer from Ohio State University. The younger son wouldn’t be eligible to play in the NBA until 2026, when his dad will be 41 at the start of the season.

LeBron James, who is currently the oldest player in the NBA, has apparently given some thought to playing in the league with Bryce before.

The Lakers forward suggested that he was open to the idea in a cover story for Sports Illustrated last year.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind,” he said when asked about sticking around to play with Bryce.

“If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”