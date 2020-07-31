Watch LeBron James Live Up To His Legend In NBA Reopener

Do you need a sense of normal right now?

Then watch LeBron James excel in the clutch as the NBA season resumed Thursday after a 4 1/2 month coronavirus absence.

James turned the final moments of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 103-101 victory over the Clippers into his very own at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

He made a soaring putback over the entire Clippers team to move the Lakers ahead by 2 points, with 12.8 seconds left.

At the defensive end, James then clamped down on the Clippers’ best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, on the same possession before forcing George into an off-balance shot that missed at the buzzer.

LEBRON JAMES CLAMPED KAWHI AND PG BACK TO BACK FOR THE W. ALL NBA DEFENSE. pic.twitter.com/04n7hgAEtF — Pistol Pete (@PeteOfTheMoment) July 31, 2020

That was familiar enough, yes?

James finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Teammate Anthony Davis was the scoring star with 34, but the end belonged to James in a game between the Western Conference’s two top teams.

