LeBron James Mourns Friend Nipsey Hussle: 'I Still Don't Believe It'

LeBron James mourned the death of slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle, during a sit-down interview on local Los Angeles CBS affiliate on Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared his condolences for the family and loved ones of Hussle, who was fatally shot on March 31 outside of Marathon Clothing, the store the rapper founded in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

“When you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community – actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community, it’s not many who’s done that,” James said.

❤️ so heavy today! Can’t shake it. Long Live Nip! 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

He later said that Hussle’s shooting death, which happened in the rapper’s community, is “one of the most unfortunate events that has happened in American history.”

“Him being a friend of mine as well... I still don’t believe it,” he added.

Since Hussle’s death, his fans, a number of elected officials and celebrities, have publicly mourned his death, recognizing his commitment to uplift his South Los Angeles community.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, worked to revitalize the South Los Angeles community where he was raised in a number of ways, including his advocacy to have black art and history celebrated in his community with project Destination Crenshaw and his investment in providing STEM programs to the inner city, and black and brown kids. He died at 33 years old.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

James paid homage to Hussle by wearing a shirt that featured an illustration of the rapper at the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game in Los Angeles on Thursday.

On Friday, James tweeted that Hussle’s death continues to bring him to tears.

“Daily shed tears soon as I think about it,” he wrote.