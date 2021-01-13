LeBron James' No-Look 3-Pointer À La Steph Curry Is Worth Several Looks

LeBron James still has a few surprises left in him.
The Los Angeles Lakers star launched a 3-point shot against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and turned to face his teammates on the bench before it swished into the basket.
The Lakers loved it, of course, and outlets couldn’t help but compare James’ stunt to the famed no-look shots of fellow NBA superstar Steph Curry.
James said he was inspired in the moment by a challenge from teammate Dennis Schroder, who bet him he couldn’t make it. James said no wager can be sealed without a handshake or eye contact, so he theatrically made his 180-degree pivot to Schroder as the ball arced toward the hoop and said, “Bet it.”
James scored 26 points in the defending champs’ 117-100 victory. But it was those 3 points that were truly memorable.
Here are several looks. Enjoy them all.