LeBron James Unloads On 'Racist As F**k' Fans In Boston

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James didn’t hesitate when asked which city he really doesn’t like to play in ― and it’s one where he’s part-owner of another sports franchise.

“Why do you hate Boston?” Paul Rivera asked in the latest episode of “The Shop.”

“Cuz they racist as fuck, that’s why,” James answered. “They will say anything... and it’s fine, it’s my life, I mean it’s shit I’ve been dealing with my whole life.”

He said he’s had a beer thrown on him while leaving a game in Boston, and added that fans wear “Fuck LBJ” shirts to the games.

A number of high-profile athletes have complained about their treatment in Boston.

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter said in 2020 he had a no-trade clause for Boston.

“I’ve been called the n-word in Boston more than 100 times,” he said. “All the time. From little kids, and grownups sitting right next to them didn’t say anything.”

Last year, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving said he’s experienced racism from fans in the city as well.

“I’m not the only one that could attest to this. But it’s just... you know... it is what it is. The whole world knows it,” he said, according to CBS News.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has also spoken out about it.

“I’ve heard a couple of them. It’s kind of sad and sickening,” he told The Athletic. “Even though it’s an opposing team, we have guys on your home team that you’re saying these racial slurs and expect to go out and play for you. It’s tough. We just want everyone to be respectful.”

While James has no love for Boston fans, he does have some investments in the city’s sports scene.