LeBron James Becomes Part-Owner Of Boston Red Sox And Fans Razz Him For It

That would also make him a fair-weather fan, Twitter users pointed out, ribbing the NBA superstar for what seems to be his ever-shifting team allegiances.

At times, James has rocked the hat of the Yankees, the Boston team’s mortal enemy of which he is reportedly a follower. He also has cheered for his home state Cleveland Indians in full souvenir regalia, and for the Dodgers in his latest NBA city.

The dude isn’t a “fraud,” as some on social media called him. Just a baseball lover expanding his business empire and getting a stake in the majors.

But if you’re a Yankees diehard, a Bronx cheer wouldn’t be out of order.

I can't believe a guy that is always wearing a Yankees hat would become a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. 🤮#LeBronJames — CoolTechDad (@CharlesTStella) March 17, 2021

New Red Sox owner LeBron James pic.twitter.com/dvxLfHzn18 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) March 17, 2021

That time new Red Sox owner LeBron James brought ALL of his energy to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/ZFgj5ODvQm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 16, 2021

LeBron James has become a part owner of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox pic.twitter.com/PEsREE7eRu — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 17, 2021

So today is interesting ... Lebron James is becoming part owner of the Boston Red Sox. Man usually wears a Yankees hat, so I’ve got some questions... — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) March 16, 2021

Wait @KingJames ...Yankee fan first...then Indians...then Dodgers! Now Red Sox Owner?! Fraud!



LOL congrats to the King...this is amazing...new ownership is the only way to evolve these leagues in a real way — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 16, 2021

They announce that @KingJames is part-owner of @RedSox on ST. Patrick’s day .. u gotta be from Boston to understand the irony.😂😂 — FREE (@missfree) March 17, 2021

They laugh at us until Lebron james buys their favorite pitcher — Joe Kerr (@BuchholzReturn) March 17, 2021

As both a Yankees & Lakers fan, I’ll side eye this.



But congratulations 💪🏾🏁 @KingJames https://t.co/DADUzVLDWc — No, My Name Is Jeffrey (@YoungGodJeff) March 16, 2021

Been cheering for LeBron for a long time, since watching him play high school games. I consider him the GOAT. Now he switched loyalties from the Yankees and purchased a stake in the Red Sox.



Gutted.



Farewell, @KingJames — Dave Miller (@davemiller7) March 17, 2021

Could’ve sworn that new part-owner of the Boston Red Sox LeBron James was a Yankees fan 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Y4EW6OWNc4 — Anne Namocatcat (@annenamocatcat) March 16, 2021