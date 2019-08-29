LeBron James' Sweet Note To Wife Savannah: I 'Got All The Luck In The World'

LeBron James shared a sweet message to his wife, Savannah, a philanthropist, in a post on social media on Wednesday, after the couple celebrated Savannah’s birthday earlier this week.

“Some got no luck and some got all the luck in the world,” the Los Angeles Laker wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a photo of Savannah. “I definitely got lucky with you [that’s] for sure!”

In another Instagram post on Aug. 27, which is Savannah’s birthday, James gushed over his beautiful “queen.” He said “words can’t express” his appreciation for her and their journey together.

The couple, who wed in 2013, met and began dating while they were in high school. They have three children, LeBron Jr. (known as Bronny), Bryce and Zhuri.

In 2017, Savannah launched a mentorship program for teenage girls called Women of Our Future at her alma mater in Akron, Ohio, where she and James grew up. Last year, James’ charitable foundation opened the I Promise School for at-risk children in Akron in partnership with Akron Public Schools.

On Wednesday, Savannah gave her followers a peek﻿ at some of her birthday festivities, posting a photo of herself in an all-white ensemble in front of a towering birthday cake.