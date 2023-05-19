LeBron James' Incredibly Botched Dunk Gets Slammed By Fans

LeBron James didn’t become the NBA’s all-time scorer without missing a few shots along the way.

But the Los Angeles Lakers star’s botched slam dunk in a playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was especially memorable.

James received the ball all alone on a breakaway and appeared to swoop in for a majestic jam. Only he bobbled the ball out of bounds instead.

And that came just moments after he blew an easy layup.

This happened literally right before that pic.twitter.com/5aRRsPUKZT — Blanquito 🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️👑 (@blanquitoRico) May 19, 2023

The Lakers lost 108-103 to trail 2 games to 0 in the Western Conference Finals. And it’s never good when one of the highlights is a lowlight from their star.

“I’ve never seen LeBron James miss a wide open dunk and multiple wide open layups in a Playoff game,” Lakers great Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Other observers on Twitter had some fun dunking on James for his epic slam fail.

lebron thinks he’s me — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 19, 2023

There wasn't any mustard on that hotdog. — FredGSanford (@FredGSa33368887) May 19, 2023

Lol he forgot to powder his hands — JT (@JoelToscano18) May 19, 2023

Surprised he didn’t say he was fouled 🤣 — Jimmy Kniskern (@JKniskernJr) May 19, 2023

LeBron out there looking kinda clumsy😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 19, 2023

Never seen Bron malfunction on a dunk like that lol — prince j. grimes (@pgprincej) May 19, 2023

LeWhiff — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) May 19, 2023