LeBron James' Incredibly Botched Dunk Gets Slammed By Fans

LeBron James didn’t become the NBA’s all-time scorer without missing a few shots along the way.
But the Los Angeles Lakers star’s botched slam dunk in a playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was especially memorable.
James received the ball all alone on a breakaway and appeared to swoop in for a majestic jam. Only he bobbled the ball out of bounds instead.
And that came just moments after he blew an easy layup.
The Lakers lost 108-103 to trail 2 games to 0 in the Western Conference Finals. And it’s never good when one of the highlights is a lowlight from their star.
“I’ve never seen LeBron James miss a wide open dunk and multiple wide open layups in a Playoff game,” Lakers great Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter.
Other observers on Twitter had some fun dunking on James for his epic slam fail.