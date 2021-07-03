LeBron James Hyping Up His Son At His Basketball Game Sparks Joy On Twitter

LeBron James charmed fans this week with the way he enthusiastically coached his son from the sidelines during a basketball game at the NBA star’s former high school in Akron, Ohio.

Lebron James Jr., aka Bronny, played in a tournament called “The Battle” showcasing Amateur Athletic Union teams on Friday night. The 16-year-old showed off his impressive skills during the game as his team, Strive for Greatness, played against Cincinnati, Ohio’s Midwest Basketball Club. The Midwest Basketball Club beat Strive for Greatness 99–97.

The game had a great deal of excitement both on and off the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was seen in videos posted online coaching his son as he was shooting around, and hyping Bronny up from the sidelines during the game.

I shared video of LeBron James coaching Bronny at a basketball showcase at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School yesterday, but don't let it get lost that he's an awesome #GirlDad too. pic.twitter.com/aki8QsC1Fh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 3, 2021

The elder James, who is often seen with his family cheering on Bronny and his other son, Bryce Maximus, at basketball games, was at his old stomping grounds on Friday night.

The tournament took place in a gym named after James, the LeBron James Arena, at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, where the NBA star was a student. James donated $1 million to renovate the gym in 2012, and the arena was renamed after him the following year.

People on Twitter enjoyed seeing the basketball legend cheering on Bronny at his alma mater:

My favorite part of this is @KingJames smile even after Bronny missed the shot… I’ve seen parents scream and yell at their kids for messing up at a TBall game. Our kids deserve our unconditional love and support!! #MoreThanAGame ❤️ https://t.co/suB35Klwb9 — Daphne Hosley (@dhosley21) July 3, 2021

Y’all I saw this every year. If you love the NBA be blessed cause we watched @KingJames grow from where bronny is now to one of the GREATEST of ALL TIME and we only have a couple more years left BUT BRONNY COMING SOON! https://t.co/je3WFFB7tc — ATrav (@IAM_AJT) July 3, 2021

I love how happy and supportive @KingJames is! He smiles after Bronny misses and you can see joy in his face just for being there https://t.co/MpTznrqdms — Sid Mirgati (@SidMirgati) July 3, 2021

Forget Bronny missing the shot ( he’s a stud btw) but seeing a father so present is what i love.. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/GPhNb4E3GJ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 3, 2021