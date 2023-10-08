LeBron James' Son Bryce Receives Offer To Play For This NCAA Men's Basketball Team

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has an opportunity to play college basketball in his father’s home state.

The 16-year-old, in a social media post to X (formerly Twitter), wrote that he’s “blessed” to receive an offer to play NCAA Division I men’s basketball for Ohio State University.

The NBA great’s youngest son wrote “#GoBuckeyes” alongside the post in a reference to the nickname of the team, which last made the Final Four in 2012.

The announcement arrives after Bryce ― a 6-foot-6-inch small forward for Notre Dame High School ― made an unofficial visit to Ohio State’s Columbus campus as he witnessed the school’s victory over Maryland during a college football game Saturday, ESPN reported.

Bryce, a four-star recruit in ESPN’s 2025 class, dropped by the university along with Dezhon Hall, a 6-foot-3-inch point guard and four-star recruit in the class of 2026. Hall shared clips of the two posing for photos as they each rocked Buckeyes uniforms.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

The Ohio State news comes after Bryce received an offer from Duquesne University last year.

The Duquesne Dukes have a number of ties to LeBron including their head coach. Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron in high school, CBS News noted.

Dru Joyce III, the Dukes’ associate head coach, also was LeBron’s teammate when the two played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Bryce visited Ohio State one year after his brother, Bronny James, made a stop at the university, according to ESPN.

Bronny, who wound up signing to play with the University of Southern California, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice in July caused by congenital heart defect.

His father told reporters last week that his son is “doing extremely well” as he recovers from the health episode.

“He has began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC,” said James, who also referred to his son’s “successful surgery” following the cardiac arrest.