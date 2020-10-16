LeBron James Talks To NBA Title Trophy, And It Isn't Sweet Nothings

LeBron James proved that trophy love can be intense and jealous.
In footage his Lakers teammate JaVale McGee posted after the team won the NBA championship, James cradles the Larry O’Brien title trophy and has a few unexpected words for it.
“I can’t believe you cheated on me,” the NBA Finals MVP says, referring to the last few years when the trophy went to other teams. “What is wrong with you?”
James had more to say to the coveted hardware.
We’ll let him do the talking:
It’s all in fun, but James made it clear that this isn’t just any trophy.
